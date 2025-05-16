North Dinajpur: 3 held with over 300 gm brown sugar

Raiganj: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, police apprehended three individuals on Thursday night at Malduar Bridge under Dharampur-II Gram Panchayat in Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur district. The trio was found in possession of 361.93 grams of brown sugar, along with three electronic weighing machines, several bags, a used roll of aluminum foil, a PhonePe scanner and Rs 18,044 in cash, all concealed in the scooter’s storage compartment.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Gaffar (47) from Baramajlishpur, Nirmal Kumar Pandey (50) from Malduar village, both residents of Goalpokhar Police Station jurisdiction and Ajay Kumar Das (28) from Tantipally, Kishanganj

district, Bihar. Superintendent of Police Jobby Thomas stated that a specific case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been initiated against the accused.

They were presented before the court on Friday, where police sought custody for further investigation.