North Dinajpur: 15-yr-old girl found hanging along with a youth

A fifteen-year-old minor girl was found hanging on a mango tree along with a youth in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning.

After being informed police reached and brought the dead body to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

It was learnt that the girl had a love affair with this youth. Around six months ago they had eloped. The parents of the deceased had managed to bring them back with police assistance.

The families had then agreed to get the two married once the girl reached the age of 18 years.

The youth had been staying in the house of the girl for the last two days. Since Tuesday night both of them had gone missing. This morning they were found hanging.

The parents of the girl claimed that two days ago, the youth had arrived at their house and requested shelter alleging that his parents were disturbing him. So they allowed him to stay in their house.

On the other hand, the father of the deceased youth has asked the parents of the girl to come out with the actual reason as both were staying in the house. They have demanded a thorough investigation.