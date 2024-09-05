North Bengal’s ancient ‘Bishahara’ songs are nearing extinction

JALPAIGURI: The ancient ‘Bishahara’ songs of North Bengal, once a vital part of Rajbanshi society, are gradually losing their appeal, especially among the new generation, overshadowed by the rising influence of DJs. This decline has left many veteran artists deeply disheartened.



Everyday in the evening at Shiv Mandir in Paharpur, Jalpaiguri, a group of elderly artists gather to perform the traditional ‘Bishahara’ songs. Among them, some are in their seventies, while others are approaching eighty. A microphone has been set up for the daily programme. However at present the temple, the venue for the programme, remains largely empty. Finally Bireshwar Roy, a 73-year-old ‘Gidal’ (lead singer), was forced to stop the performance due to the lack of an audience.

Reflecting on the situation, Roy shared his disappointment: “There was a time when ‘Bishahara’ singers were invited to every auspicious occasion in Rajbanshi society. Some performances lasted three days, others for seven. People would gather from all around to hear the Padma Purana or Manasamangal. However, those golden days have come to an end. Now, DJs dominate weddings and events, and the younger generation has no interest in our songs. Even the women who once listened now prefer TV serials in the evening. Only a handful of old men like us still care. I tried to teach my son and nephews, but they aren’t interested. When I’m gone, there will be no one to carry on this tradition. If things continue like this, ‘Bishahara’ songs will vanish forever.” Upen Basak, a flutist in the group, echoed Roy’s concerns. “Once, we were called to every royal event in North Bengal. Now, we’re only invited to Jalpaiguri Rajbari’s Manasa Puja and spend the rest of the year waiting for that one chance.”

Artists are more worried about losing the ‘Bishahara’ narrative opera than about income. New groups have commercialised ‘Bishahara’ with stage performances and women dancers, mimicking Yatra style. While these shows draw crowds, original artists feel the essence of ‘Bishahara’ is being distorted.