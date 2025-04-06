North Bengal witnesses unprecedented display of communal harmony

Balurghat/Siliguri: Burying past differences, this year’s Ram Navami celebrations in North Bengal turned into a vibrant testament to communal harmony, as heartwarming gestures of brotherhood were witnessed in both Malda and Siliguri.

Members of the Muslim community joined hands with Hindu devotees, not just in spirit but also in action, by participating in the celebrations, offering refreshments and spreading messages of unity and peace. However, large police deployments and careful watch were maintained by the administration to ensure that no law and order situation arises. The day passes off peacefully in the region.

In Malda town, the Ram Navami procession was greeted by members of the Muslim community as it made its way through the streets on Sunday morning. Standing on either side, members of the local Muslim community showered the devotees with flower petals, offered sweets and distributed bottles of drinking water. The initiative, led by Anjuman Akbariya Islamia, a local Muslim committee, became a powerful symbol of harmony.

“We do not believe in division. We want to live together peacefully in unity,” said Moni Roy and Mohammad Asif Hossain, who were seen embracing with smiles. “Hindus and Muslims are like siblings,” Asif added. “This was a small effort to welcome our brothers.” The emotional resonance was echoed by Moni Roy, a Ram devotee, who said: “This feels incredible. We always want to live together like this. I’ve never felt this happy before.”

Similar scenes of solidarity were mirrored in Siliguri, where over 100 Ram Navami processions passed through areas such as Hashmi Chowk, Burdwan Road, Fulbari, Naxalbari and Ranidanga. In many locations, Muslim residents welcomed the processions with flower showers, distributed water and juice to devotees braving the heat, and even joined in the celebrations. Selfies taken together captured moments of togetherness that transcended religious boundaries.

The administration ensured a peaceful celebration in Siliguri, with strong security measures in place. C. Sudhakar, Commissioner of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, monitored the processions from Hashmi Chowk, and drone surveillance was used city-wide. Authorities, however, noted the presence of a few individuals carrying sharp weapons and confirmed that footage will be reviewed to take appropriate legal steps.

Prominent leaders were also seen participating in the festivities. From the narrow lanes of Malda to the bustling streets of Siliguri, this Ram Navami stood out not only for its spiritual fervor but for the extraordinary display of unity. As Nurul Islam of Malda put it, “This is West Bengal — we will not let our India be divided. Hindus and Muslims are brothers. We will foil all attempts of division by remaining united.”