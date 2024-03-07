‘North Bengal will not become union territory’

Cooch Behar: Rajya Sabha BJP MP Nagendranath Roy, popular as Ananta Maharaj claims that Union Home minister Amit Shah has informed him that North Bengal would not become a union territory. This has resulted in Maharaj’s face loss. Political circles are abuzz with this news.



Sources state that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is reaching out to Maharaj’s followers. Political observers opine that if Ananta Maharaj’s statement is to be believed, this would definitely put the Trinamool Congress at an advantage in Cooch Behar district and the party would not fail to capitalise on it for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Abhijit Dey Bhowmik, Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president, took to social media, stating: “I don’t know what’s true or false, but it appears the BJP and Anant Roy’s honeymoon is over.” He added: “Let’s vote in the name of development but not for caste, religion and colour.” Bhowmik further stated: “All anti-Nagen groups support the TMC. We are in touch with them and our actions align with state leadership directives.”

Sukumar Roy, BJP’s Cooch Behar district president, tried to downplay the situation, stating: “The media is exaggerating small things. I am currently away from Cooch Behar but will discuss matters with Ananta Maharaj upon my return.” Nagendranath Roy stated: “The BJP has cast me aside, creating doubts about our votes going to BJP in

the elections.”