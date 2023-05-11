North Bengal University Research Centre on Diplomacy and War to come up soon

siliguri: The University of North Bengal is set to establish a research centre named ‘North Bengal University Research Centre on Diplomacy and War’ in collaboration with the Army.



The university has also constituted a team which will co-ordinate with the Army for this.

Authorities claim that the centre will prove to be beneficial for research work on the Himalayas, history and political context of the area and to protect the border areas, especially in the North-East region from Chinese aggression.

“We are doing several development works at the university. As part of that work, the Army has planned to set up a research centre jointly with us,” said, interim Vice-Chancellor of the university, Omprakash Mishra.

The team has been formed with four university professors- Binayak Sundas and Adwitya Thapa from centre for Himalayan studies, Verma Priyadarshini from department of history and Souradeep Sen from the department of political science.

Soumitra Dey of the department of political science will be the founder Director of the centre.

Omprakash Mishra further said: “I have held talks with a colonel rank officer of the Army about the centre. Accordingly, the work to set up the center has started. The centre will be set up soon.”

Meanwhile, the university has formed a three-member committee of teachers to conduct activities under G-20 Connect Programme like organising debate, quiz and special talk show, among

other things.