North Bengal University achieves breakthrough in saffron cultivation

Siliguri: For the first time in Northern India, saffron has been successfully cultivated in a laboratory at the Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) under the University of North Bengal (NBU). The achievement marks a major step toward expanding high-value crop cultivation beyond traditional regions like Kashmir.

Around 80 to 100 saffron bulbs were brought from Kashmir to the university on September 27. To the delight of researchers, most of the bulbs produced flowers during the time of Diwali celebrations—a moment of joy and triumph for the entire team.

“We started the project on an experimental basis a few years ago but faced several challenges. Despite multiple setbacks, we didn’t give up. We brought new bulbs from Kashmir and tried again using the aeroponic method and finally succeeded,” said Amrendra Pandey, representing the COFAM department. “ We are very happy and satisfied with the results.”

The experimental saffron cultivation began in 2023 through three methods, including laboratory-based aeroponic farming and open-field trials in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong. The initiative aims to explore new income opportunities for farmers in North Bengal by introducing a high-value crop that typically grows only in the cold, dry climate of Kashmir. Following this breakthrough, the university authorities are considering developing a regional saffron brand—“Darjeeling Saffron.” Before its official introduction in the market, the produce will undergo quality testing to compare its aroma, colour and chemical composition with Kashmiri saffron.

Aeroponic farming, the method behind the success, involves growing plants without soil by suspending the bulbs in air and misting their roots with nutrient-rich solutions. This controlled-environment approach drastically reduces water consumption, eliminates soil-borne diseases and allows year-round cultivation—a potential game-changer for regions with varying climates.

Incidentally, the stigma of the flower is used as the spice. Anything above 2 cm size of the stigma is considered good quality spice. The plants do not need much care. However, it has to be ensured that there is no stagnation of water. Weeding is also important to ensure that growth is not restricted.

Kashmir saffron sells between Rs 400 to Rs 1000 per gram, depending on grade, quality organic or non-organic.