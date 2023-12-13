North Bengal Univ to launch Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Jan

For the first time, University of North Bengal is all set to introduce Diploma and Post Graduation (PG) Diploma courses on cyber security and digital forensics in association with a private training institute in Siliguri.

The courses will start in collaboration with Maynaguri College, a UGC-sponsored college, and Indian School of Anti Hacking.

The Diploma courses will be for six months and PG Diploma courses will be for one-year duration. The classes will be held at the center of Indian School of Anti Hacking in Baghajatin Park from January 2024. Classes will be held in normal hours, evening batches and also weekend batches. Classes will be held in blended mode, both offline and online.

Debashish Dutta, the principal of Maynaguri College and Inspector of Colleges of North Bengal University said: “As technology continues to advance, the need for individuals with specialised knowledge in securing digital assets and investigating cyber crimes has become paramount. Introduction of these courses will play a crucial role in disseminating information about the significance of cyber security education and the impact it can have on individuals and the community at large.”