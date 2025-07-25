North Bengal Univ researchers develop breakthrough gel for Herpes treatment

Siliguri: A team of young researchers from the University of North Bengal (NBU) has developed a groundbreaking topical gel that could revolutionise herpes treatment by significantly reducing both drug dosage and associated side effects.

Herpes, a highly contagious viral infection caused by herpes simplex viruses HSV-1 and HSV-2, typically manifests as painful blisters around the mouth and genitals. Current treatment relies heavily on high doses of the antiviral drug Valacyclovir Hydrochloride, often taken up to three times a day, which can result in serious side effects including nerve toxicity, dizziness and kidney damage.

To address this issue, students and professors from NBU’s departments of Chemistry and Pharmacy collaborated over 18 months to create a more targeted and safer treatment. Their research was recently published in the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry journal, attracting significant attention.

The innovation lies in the formulation of a Valacyclovir-based gel using a gamma-cyclodextrin host molecule. This forms an “inclusion complex” that allows the medicine to be applied directly to infected skin, boosting local effectiveness while reducing systemic exposure.

“Our study showed that the new inclusion complex gel is significantly more effective than pure Valacyclovir gel, even at much lower doses,” said Baishali Saha, a key research scholar involved in the project. “This not only increases therapeutic efficiency but also minimises the risk of side effects.” By allowing direct application to the affected area, the gel ensures more efficient viral targeting, reducing the body’s overall drug burden. The research team included Nibir Das, Sanjoy Barman, Modhusudan Mondal, Subhadeep Saha, Subhankar Choudhury, Niloy Roy, Salim Alia and Professor Mahendra Nath Roy, with crucial guidance from Professor Parmita Paul of the department of Pharmacy.

“This achievement reflects years of committed research,” said Professor Mahendra Nath Roy. “We are immensely proud of our students and aim to continue pursuing such innovative solutions to major healthcare challenges.”