North Bengal Univ plans to rope in faculty from abroad

siliguri: University of North Bengal is planning to bring professors from different areas, including foreign shores, to conduct special classes at the university. A Committee has been constituted to recommend names for this.



These names will include some international, national and state-level reputed scholars and academicians. They will be invited as visiting Professors or Fellows to deliver lectures; participate in conferences and workshops and to mentor research scholars.

The Committee is chaired by Sanchari Roy Mukherjee, Department of Economics, NBU and former Vice-Chancellor, South Dinajpur University.

The Committee will identify about 100 such reputed academicians to improve the quality of education in NBU.

“We are trying hard to upgrade the standard of the university. Several steps are being taken by us. We want to improve the quality of education. This is the reason that we intend to invite specialists to take special classes. We are planning to invite the alumni, especially, for this work,” said Prof. Om Prakash Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Apart from this, in order to bring transparency in the recruitment process the University has taken the decision to publish the names of the candidates who have applied for the post of Inspector of Colleges but have not been called for interview citing the reason for ineligibility.

A new Research Center, named as NBU Research Center on Diplomacy and War, is being set-up by the University in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Professor Soumitra Dey of Department of Political Science will be the Founder Director of the Centre.

Recently, NBU has conducted a review of the earlier NAAC report through an Expert Committee.

The Committee has submitted its report, which is available on the University Website.

The University has also requested further feedback and suggestions from its stakeholders to perform better in the next cycles of NAAC assessment.