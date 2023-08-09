North Bengal Univ launches separate exam web page

For the first time, the University of North Bengal has launched a separate web page where students will get all examination-related information. On this web page, not only examination schedules, but the students will also get past question papers, which will be helpful for them.

The web page was officially launched by Rathin Bandopadhyay, interim vice-chancellor of the university.

“Students are familiar with websites. We have launched this web page for the convenience of the students. We already have an official website of the university, this page is the sub-domain which is specifically dedicated to all information pertaining to examinations,” said the V-C.

Through this web page, students of the university will be able to get information, including examination routine, question papers of the last five years, results, and all information from admit card to issues related to reassessment and scrutiny.

There is a separate window for undergraduate students of different colleges that are affiliated to the University of North Bengal. The subject details of each college have been uploaded.