North Bengal Univ dept to start new courses

Siliguri: With the aim of providing proper education on agriculture, the Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) under the University of North Bengal, has launched new short-term and certificate courses for the financial year 2024-25. These courses are primarily designed to impart practical skills and knowledge to students and farmers on how to rapidly develop floriculture and agribusiness.

These short-term courses offered by COFAM are mainly aimed at meeting the needs of both laypeople and students. No degree is required for the courses. Common people and students alike can take

these courses. Debashis Dutta, head of COFAM, said: “We are committed to creating the next generation of agribusiness and floriculture experts. Our new short-term and certificate courses are designed to impart hands-on training and industry-relevant skills that will enable our students to excel in their careers and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.”

The courses will include plant tissue culture; mushroom spawn culture; Commercial Hydroponics, Landscaping and nursery management; cultivation of high-value exotic crops in greenhouses; organic farming and its certification; advanced floriculture techniques; management of high-density fruit orchards; Horticultural Pest and Disease Management (IPM); integrated nutrient management of horticultural crops; vermicompost production; terrace and kitchen gardening; oyster mushroom cultivation; Miyawaki method of forest development; strawberry cultivation; cultivating of dragon fruit and flower dyeing technique.

These courses will be of 3 months and 6 months duration. A diploma certificate will be provided upon completion of each course. The admission process for the courses will begin on July 1. All the details about the admission process and course fees are given on the official website of

the University.

“These courses are mainly for those interested in farming and people interested in trying something new. By taking these short-term courses, students will be equipped to do business in farming and agriculture. Hands-on training will also be provided to them,” said Amarendra Pandey, Professor of COFAM.