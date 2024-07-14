North Bengal Univ dept begins training on fishing by rain water harvesting

Siliguri: Incessant rains have been going on across North Bengal, somehow affecting the agriculture sector. However, the Centre of Floriculture and Agribusiness Management (COFAM) department of the University of North Bengal (NBU) has introduced a method with which fishermen can farm indigenous or local fish through rainwater harvesting.



The department is giving training to those interested in fish farming. With this farming, anyone can sell these fish at a reasonable price at the market, which can lead to another way of generating income. Recently, a demonstration programme on the method was conducted at the department premises, where farmers and people interested in farming were present.

Training on rainwater harvesting is underway at the university along with a few colleges under NBU.

Amarendra Pandey, in-charge of COFAM department, said: “Currently, the demand for indigenous fish has increased in the market. Most such fish like Magur fish and catfish come from outside and their prices in the market have skyrocketed.

Therefore, we have come up with this method of training farmers on less costly rainwater harvesting in farming so that they can sell the products at a reasonable price to the public.”

First, we provide training on rainwater harvesting. After that, we provide training on fish farming using this water. The department also distributed minnows to those who are taking training.

Debashish Dutta, Registrar of North Bengal University, said: “This is a very impressive initiative taken by the COFAM department. It will surely help in generating employment by fish farming of not only hybrid fish but local fishes which are in a high demand. We welcome interested people to take part in the training.”