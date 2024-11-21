North Bengal to get ‘Mishti Hub’ on lines of Kolkata

Siliguri: After South Bengal, a ‘Mishti Hub’ is to be established in North Bengal to boost the sweet industry. During a meeting held at Uttarkanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri, on Thursday, industrialists from North Bengal who manufacture sweets (Mishti) gave a proposal to Arup Roy, minister of Food Processing and Horticulture, Government of West Bengal for a ‘Mishti Hub’ on the lines of the one in Kolkata. Many North Bengal districts have signature sweets that are famous.

“We have received the proposals and discussed the matter. Another detailed discussion with stakeholders will be held within the next one or two months,” said Arup Roy. The meeting also saw participation from Udayan Guha, minister of North Bengal Development department, minister Bulu Chik Baraik, minister Ghulam Rabbani and Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri. Discussions revolved around boosting industrial opportunities in North Bengal, with plans to establish processing units for fruits, flower, vegetables like pineapple, mango, orange, tomato, corn and orchids.

A key issue raised was the decline in the production of Darjeeling oranges due to disease. Entrepreneurs expressed concern about spoiled crops and reduced yields. Addressing the issue, minister Roy stated: “We have identified the disease causing the damage and a survey is underway. While production might be lower this year, we are optimistic of a better yield next year.”

Entrepreneurs from Jalpaiguri highlighted delays in acquiring Land Use Compatibility Certificate (LUCC) from the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), citing the dissolution of the SJDA board as a key hurdle. They requested the establishment of a single-window clearance system for smoother processes.

Other demands included the development of multi-purpose cold storage facilities and the promotion of tree plantations in tea gardens. Roy assured stakeholders that these issues would be resolved promptly.

“The government’s focus is on creating food processing units alongside resolving existing industrial bottlenecks in North Bengal. We have been focusing on cultivation that will be beneficial for farmers. The issues will be resolved with discussions,” the Minister added.