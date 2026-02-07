North Bengal to gain from people-centric Budget: TMC leaders

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders across North Bengal on Friday welcomed the West Bengal State Budget, terming it people-centric and development-oriented with special emphasis on infrastructure, tourism and social welfare schemes. Party units held press conferences in the North Bengal districts to outline district-wise benefits.



Addressing the media at the Darjeeling district TMC office in Siliguri, senior leader Gautam Deb stressed on the scale of growth achieved under the present government, placing particular focus on North Bengal. “During the Left Front regime, the state’s revenue stood at Rs 21,129 crore. At present, it has increased to Rs 1.18 lakh crore. Earlier, Rs 360 crore was allocated to the North Bengal Development department, whereas this year the allocation has been increased to Rs 920.13 crore,” Deb said, adding that tourism funding has risen to Rs 525.92 crore.

Deb also highlighted housing, roads and social security, noting that nearly 30,000 km of roads are being developed under Pathashree and that Siliguri has been included in the Smart City project. “The state government is currently implementing 94 social security schemes,” he added.

Darjeeling district TMC president Sanjay Tibrewal said the government is positioning North Bengal as a trading hub with a strong MSME focus. “Around 16 per cent of MSMEs are based in Bengal, with 26 per cent female participation.

The government has introduced government and private industrial parks in North Bengal and announced two more,” he said, also pointing to the growth of tea tourism in the Darjeeling region.

In Jalpaiguri, district president Mahua Gope announced community-based screenings of the film ‘Laxmi Elo Ghore’ to spread awareness of welfare schemes. “Due to ongoing Madhyamik and upcoming Higher Secondary examinations, open-air screenings are not feasible. In panchayat areas, the film will be shown in community halls and market sheds,” she said.

At Alipurduar, Mahila TMC president Chandra Narjinary welcomed budgetary measures for women and thanked the Chief Minister for including the district among 29 proposed smart cities. In Cooch Behar, state Mahila TMC vice-president Amina Ahmed said the proposal to set up 50 cold storage facilities would aid farmers, especially in agriculturally dependent districts.

In North Dinajpur, TMC district president Kanaiyalal Agarwal contrasted the state and Union budgets, stating: “The West Bengal budget focused on public welfare schemes such as Krishak Bandhu, Lakshmir Bhandar and Yuba Sathi,” adding that enhanced assistance for ASHA and ICDS workers would benefit local communities.

At South Dinajpur, party leaders highlighted increased Lakshmir Bhandar support and Yuvashathi benefits, pledging wider outreach among Rajbanshi, Adivasi and

minority communities.

Calling the Budget historic for his district, Malda TMC Yuba president Prasenjit Das said: “This is a historic Budget for Malda, as it addresses infrastructure, power supply, road connectivity, education and skill development in a comprehensive manner.

He credited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership for driving inclusive and sustainable growth.