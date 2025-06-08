North Bengal tea industry seeks electricity subsidy amid production crisis

Alipurduar: The tea industry in North Bengal is facing a severe crisis this year due to a significant drop in production. In response, planters have urged the Bengal government to grant special concessions on electricity bills used for tea manufacturing.

Industry representatives recently submitted a formal appeal to Mohammad Golam Rabbani, minister of Environment and Non-Conventional & Renewable Energy Sources, and Additional Chief Secretary Barun Roy. They demanded that electricity tariffs for tea gardens in North Bengal be aligned with those applicable in the industrial belts of Durgapur and Asansol. “The tea industry and other industries are part of the same state. Yet, there’s a stark difference in electricity rates,” said Ram Avtar Sharma, Secretary of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association (ITPA), Dooars branch. “We raised this issue last year as well. If addressed, it would bring much-needed relief.” According to industry estimates, a reduction in electricity rates to match those of Durgapur-Asansol could lower the cost of tea production by Rs 10 per kilogram. Many tea estates currently incur annual electricity expenses ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. A government subsidy could free up funds for reinvestment in critical areas such as worker welfare and infrastructure. Mahendra Bansal, president of the Indian Planters’ Association, said: “Compared to South Bengal’s industrial zones, tea estates are bearing a much higher electricity burden. We’ve brought this to the attention of ministers and senior officials.” The crisis has been compounded by adverse weather and pest infestations. In May, inconsistent rainfall — ranging from excessive to scarce — along with widespread pest attacks, resulted in a 25 per cent to 30 per cent drop in output across many estates in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The continued decline in yield is pushing already struggling tea gardens closer to financial distress.