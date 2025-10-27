North Bengal tea industry in crisis; small growers see slight relief

Alipurduar: The tea industry in North Bengal is facing a severe post-flood crisis, exposing a stark divide between organised estates and small growers. While around 276 tea estates from Darjeeling to Alipurduar struggle with unprofitability, small tea growers are experiencing limited relief.

Industry sources estimate that there are around 50,000 small tea growers across Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and North Dinajpur districts. In September, these growers received slightly higher prices for green tea leaves than the minimum rates fixed by the Tea Board of India, averaging Rs 15 per kilogram.

The organised tea sector, however, remains under stress. Between the 38th and 43rd Siliguri tea auctions, prices showed minimal gains. Over 30 tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts were damaged by floods, with losses estimated to exceed Rs100 crore.

Experts warn that during the lean period in December and January, when production completely halts, many estates may struggle to operate. Erratic weather has further affected production and quality. A dry spell since February, followed by heavy rains and abnormal day-night temperature swings, has reduced output. At the 43rd Siliguri auction, 67 per cent of tea sold for under Rs 200 per kilogram, while only 10 per cent met premium quality standards.

Ram Avtar Sharma, secretary of the Indian Tea Planters Association (ITPA) Dooars branch, said: “The tea industry has never faced such a difficult period before. On one hand, there are floods, and on the other, abnormal changes in temperature and rainfall clearly indicate that the climate is changing — which is dangerous for North Bengal’s only major industry.”

Nearly one million people are directly or indirectly dependent on the region’s tea estates. Industry representatives are urging urgent government intervention to prevent further losses and potential closures during the upcoming lean season.