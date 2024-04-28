North Bengal tea gardens grapple with severe water crisis, insect infestations

Jalpaiguri: After a prolonged hiatus of six months, the districts of North Bengal finally witnessed rainfall for a couple of days. However, the demand for water has yet to be fully met. Despite the recent showers, the tea gardens in the region are grappling with a severe water crisis once again. In essence, the tea gardens find themselves in a state of profound distress.



The scarcity of water has exacerbated various issues, including infestations of red spiders and other insects. Garden authorities are deeply concerned about these developments.

According to records from the Meteorology department, following the rains in mid-October last year, North Bengal experienced a six-month dry spell until precipitation occurred on March 20 and 21.

Consequently, the production of first flush tea has taken a hit. The quality of tea leaves has suffered, leading to a decline in taste. Subir Ganguly, representing the Danguajhar tea garden, lamented: “We are facing a severe water crisis, resulting in increased insect infestations that directly harm the tea plants. We are resorting to artificial irrigation, but this solution comes with a higher cost of production. Overall, we are deeply troubled by the current situation, which can only be alleviated by rainfall.” Sumit Ghosh, secretary of the Tea Association of India (TAI) in North Bengal, echoed these concerns, stating: “While we are supplying water through irrigation, the water levels in canals and ponds are diminishing. Resolving this issue has led to a rise in production costs, exacerbating an already existing market crisis due to

price disparities.” Vijay Gopal Chakraborty, Secretary of the Small Tea Farmers Association, highlighted the onslaught of insects such as red spiders and mosquitoes, which are feeding on tea leaves due to the water shortage. He expressed grave concern for the tea industry.

Gopinath Raha, an official from the Sikkim Meteorological Department, painted a bleak picture, stating: “Given the current weather patterns, heavy rainfall is unlikely in the northern plains districts over the next ten days. While scattered thunderstorms and rain are possible in some areas, they are unlikely to meet the water demands.”