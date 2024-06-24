North Bengal tea gardens face new threat from Halopeltis mosquitoes

Alipurduar: After a lack of rain from January to June resulted in low production in tea gardens, heavy rains over the past 12 days have now led to an infestation of Halopeltis mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes do not feed on human blood; they prefer the juice of young tea leaves. One by one, the mosquitoes make nests inside the tea plants. Consequently, the young leaves of the tea tree begin to sap. When the tea mosquito infestation starts, the condition of the tea trees deteriorates. The tea leaves fall and the remaining leaves on the plant become unsuitable for making tea. If this mosquito infestation is not controlled, it can destroy a significant portion of the tea leaves in the garden. Various chemicals are usually sprayed in the tea garden to combat Halopeltis, but the current situation in the tea plantations of North Bengal, including Alipurduar, makes spraying ineffective.

Tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri have been experiencing heavy rain for 12 consecutive days. Spraying insecticides is futile because the chemicals are washed away by the rain. Effective spraying requires a day of continuous sunlight or at least a 4-hour break from the rain.

Sofiul Haque, manager of Srinathpur Tea Garden in Block 2 of Alipurduar, said: “The attack of Halopeltis has already started on the tea plants. Our garden has lost a lot of leaves and tea production has been affected. If the continuous rain persists for the next few days, the garden will be damaged both by the rain and the tea mosquito.”

Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal chairman of the Tea Association of India, said: “Tea production in tea plantations is being affected by various pests and Halopeltis is one of them. They lay their eggs safely inside the tea plant. Compared to last year, the amount of rain in June is much higher. To stop Halopeltis, the rain must first stop. Since it is raining, there is no use in spraying. Tea leaves are getting spoiled right before our eyes.”