North Bengal tea gardens disburse 20% bonus ahead of festive season

Alipurduar: North Bengal’s tea industry is abuzz as over 60 per cent of tea gardens have disbursed the mandated 20 per cent annual bonus to workers. Nearly 100 more gardens are expected to complete payments by September 21, bringing much-needed cash flow to the region ahead of the festive season.

As per state government directives, more than 300 full-fledged tea estates were scheduled to release the bonus. So far, payments have been completed across gardens in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. Large company-owned estates, including those under Tata and Goodricke, have cleared their dues, while 98 per cent of Tea Association of India members have also completed disbursements. On average, each worker is receiving about Rs 15,000, benefiting over 3 lakh workers. This amounts to more than Rs 500 crore entering local markets, which business leaders believe will give the region’s struggling economy a strong festive push.

“The festive market is in a poor state, with people showing little interest in shopping,” said Prasenjit Dey, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “However, this bonus will circulate massive funds across North Bengal, reviving trade and boosting confidence.”

Several tea estates have sought permission from the Labour department to pay a reduced bonus, while many others have reached settlements with trade unions through bilateral talks. The process is expected to conclude by Saturday. Some financially weaker gardens plan to distribute the bonus after Mahalaya, while a few will pay in installments—a decision that has sparked mixed reactions among workers.

Nakula Sonar, Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said: “As per the state government’s directive, workers are to receive a 20 per cent bonus this year. The Chief Minister has urged garden authorities to ensure compliance. The disbursement is already underway. While some gardens may face hurdles, these issues should be resolved locally so that workers get their dues on time. Under no circumstances can the bonus be reduced by even 1 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association, said: “The industry is in crisis, but all gardens will pay the bonus. Some may opt for installments and we urge workers to cooperate with management.”