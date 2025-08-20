North Bengal tea garden bonus talks set for August 28

Alipurduar: A crucial meeting on annual bonuses for tea garden workers of North Bengal has been scheduled for August 28, with nearly 175 gardens expected to participate virtually. This marks the first round of talks between workers’ unions and the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA), the apex body of tea garden owners.

If no decision is reached, the CCPA has reserved two more meeting dates in early September at the Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata. Last year, workers received a 16 per cent bonus, below the usual average in the industry.

This year, unions across North Bengal are united in demanding the maximum 20 per cent bonus. In Darjeeling, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief Anit Thapa has urged Labour minister Moloy Ghatak to intervene and ensure a 20 per cent bonus. In the Terai and Dooars, CITU and the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union (TCBSU) have also demanded a 20 per cent bonus.

“Workers receive a bonus only once a year. With this they celebrate Durga Puja (Dasain) and Kali Puja (Tihar.) This is a matter of respect for the workers,” said Birendra Bara Oraon, state president of the TCBSU. Chairman Nakul Sonar added: “We have already discussed among ourselves. In Kolkata, we will place the highest demand on behalf of the workers.”

Though unions are firm, experts remain uncertain about the final outcome. Traditionally, bonus rates are linked to the previous year’s production. With last year’s tea yield strong, workers argue that garden owners should not face difficulty in paying 20 per cent. Nearly five lakh tea workers in North Bengal depend on this bonus before Durga Puja, heightening expectations.

From 2018 to 2022, bonuses ranged between 18 per cent and 20 per cent. However, last year’s lower rate led to dissatisfaction. Unions remain cautious, recalling past shutdowns triggered by such conflicts.

Last year, 35 gardens in Terai and Dooars were granted exemptions to pay less due to financial distress. This year, the number of such sick gardens is expected to exceed 50, keeping the outcome of the August 28 meeting under close watch.