North Bengal students shine in ICSE, ISC examinations

Siliguri: Though merit lists have not been published for the ICSE and ISC examinations this year, some students of North Bengal districts have shown exceptional performance.



Swapnajit Biswas, a resident of Malbazar and a student of Oodlabari Don Bosco School scored 99.4 per cent marks in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination.

“‘I want to become a doctor and I am working hard to reach my goal,” stated Swapnajit. He has taken admission at Siliguri Institute of Technology of the Techno India Group for further studies. “His mother and I helped him in his studies. We are happy with his results. He did not have any private tutors,” said Subrata Biswas, Swapnajit’s father. He scored 100 marks each in Mathematics, Computer application and History, Civics, Geography. His total in the best of five is 497.

Manav Motani and Vivek Agarwal, two students of St. Michael’s School (Boys), Siliguri, have secured 99.2 per cent marks in the ICSE examination. Debopama Bhattacharya, a student of Humanities at St. Joseph’s School, Matigara topped Darjeeling district with 98.75 per cent marks in ISC examination. Manav Motani and Vivek Agarwal are residents of Bihar. They were both boarding students of St. Michael’s school in Siliguri.

“I did not study much, I used to study four hours a day. I want to be a professor,” said Vivek Agarwal, while talking to Millennium Post.

Manav said: “It was unexpected. I would like to thank my teachers, parents and my school for their constant support.” The ICSE batch average of St. Michael’s School is 93.1 per cent. For this excellent result, the school management declared a holiday on Tuesday in honour of the hard work put in by students and teachers.

ISC topper Debopama Bhattacharya is a resident of Shivrampally in Siliguri. She wants to study English Literature at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.

Soumabh Pradhan from West Khagra Bari in Cooch Behar, secured 99 per cent marks in the ICSE examination. His total score was 495.

In the Darjeeling Hills Mayank Agarwal of St. Joseph’s School Darjeeling, scored 97.40 per cent in ICSE. Ravi Prakash Gupta of the same school scored 97 per cent in ISC (Science) and Shrishti Thapa of Loreto Convent scored 97 per cent in ISC (Humanities.) Gaurav Pradhan of St. Joseph’s scored 92.20 per cent in ISC (commerce).