‘North Bengal State Transport Corp earns Rs 16-17 cr revenue monthly’

Jalpaiguri: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) stands as the highest revenue generator among all state transport corporations, boasting a monthly collection of Rs 16 to 17 crore. This surpasses the performance of other transport entities in the state.



In a strategic move to bolster revenue and prioritise passenger service, NBSTC is expanding its bus services not only to neighbouring states but also into the hills. Simultaneously, initiatives are underway to enhance the corporation’s infrastructure.

Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of NBSTC, stated: “With the unwavering support of the Chief Minister and government, obstacles to maintaining an operational transport system have been overcome.

The government recently provided 43 new buses and an additional 30 CNG buses are slated to join the fleet in the next two months with a Rs 12 crore allocation from the state Transport department.

The introduction of CNG buses in North Bengal aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability, contributing to a more efficient transport system.”

Chairman Roy highlighted: “The corporation’s commitment to punctuality and quality service, earning the trust of the common people and resulting in the highest revenue among public transport corporations over the state.

To further increase revenue, NBSTC is opening new interstate routes, connecting Rachi in Jharkhand with three new buses and introducing a new route from Malbazar Depot in Jalpaiguri to Gangtok. Consideration is also given to providing bus services in Bihar.

Additionally, the number of buses in the hills will be increased, thanks to financial assistance from the state government, contributing to the improvement of infrastructure, including the Mainaguri Depot.”

NBSTC operates across four divisions — Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Raiganj and Baharampur — providing daily transport services to thousands of people with a fleet of approximately 700 buses.