North Bengal: State Fire dept to enhance firefighting infrastructure

Siliguri: The state Fire department is intensifying efforts to bolster its firefighting infrastructure across North Bengal. Sujit Bose, Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge, chaired a comprehensive meeting at Uttarkanya, the Branch Secretariat in Siliguri, to discuss plans for expansion and modernisation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors, Divisional Fire Officers (DFOs), and officers in-charge (OCs) from North Bengal districts. Representatives from various Chambers of Commerce, business organisations, hotel owners’ associations and hospital owners from the region also participated. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the Additional Chief Secretary and other department dignitaries were present to lend their support to

the initiative.

Addressing the attendees, Bose announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the firefighting system across all eight districts of North Bengal. He emphasised that the number of fire stations, fire personnel and vehicles would be significantly increased to meet

growing demands.

Currently, North Bengal houses 40 fire stations. Plans are underway to establish new fire stations in areas such as Sukhiapokhri, Gorubathan (Kalimpong), Itahar, Takdah, Jhalong, Sonada and Banarhat. Furthermore, 75 new fire engines, with capacities of 2,500 litre, 5,000 litre and 14,000 litre, will be operational within the next month.

In a bid to make fire safety compliance more accessible, Bose announced that small business establishments with premises up to 5,000 square feet can now apply online for fire licenses through a simplified self-declaration process.

“We have a total of 164 fire stations across the state. The15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 376 crore to facilitate these development initiatives.

This funding will also help in recruiting additional fire personnel,” said Bose. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, highlighted the state’s active online platform for fire license applications. “Small businesses can easily apply online and receive their licenses. However, some larger organisations have faced software issues, which we aim to resolve within a month,”

he assured.