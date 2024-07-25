North Bengal should be part of North East India, says Sukanta

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta on Wednesday attacked BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar claiming that the latter had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to incorporate North Bengal with North East India.



In a video statement issued from Delhi, Majumdar said: “I have met with the Prime Minister and handed over… a presentation highlighting the similarities between North Bengal and the North East. (He) will decide on the proposal in due time.”

Calling BJP “anti Bengal”, Dutta said it is an old trick of the BJP. Trinamool Congress will not allow it to happen, warned Dutta. In a post on X, he said: “Anti-Bengal Anti-Bengali @BJP4Bengal is up to their old tricks again..BJP State President & Union Min. @DrSukantaBJP submitted a proposal to PM @narendramodi to incorporate North Bengal with North East India!”

He categorically said that the ruling party in Bengal will never allow the partition of Bengal for yet another time. Dutta also asserted that Majumdar’s wish would never be fulfilled. “Let me be very clear to The descendants of Radcliffe - Bengal has been partitioned before causing tremendous agony to millions, who lost everything…We will NOT let that happen again..We will FIGHT to the last drop of our blood to protect the sovereignty, integrity & boundary of Bengal!BENGAL WILL NEVER BE DIVIDED AGAIN !!”