North Bengal set for major industrial push

Jalpaiguri: In a major step toward regional development, the West Bengal government has initiated the formulation of a comprehensive North Bengal District Development Plan covering all eight districts of the region. The first planning meeting was held on Thursday at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s conference hall.

Officials from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, the State Industries Department, and various other government departments attended the meeting. The development report is expected to be submitted to the state government by October, after the festive season. The plan will focus primarily on strengthening the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector. It aims to identify local industrial potential, encourage investment, and create employment opportunities.

Mohan Debnath, Panel Chairman of the MSME Division of CII, said, “Many industrial units in North Bengal operate outside designated zones. This plan will explore how local resources can be used to promote new industries and close gaps between the government and existing businesses.”

He added that field surveys will be conducted, focusing on sectors such as tea, tourism, and manufacturing. These will assess available industrial land, the number of SMEs, investment potential, current employment figures, and the scope for future job creation. The proximity of Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College will also support research and planning. Kishore Marodia, General Secretary of the North Bengal National Chambers of Commerce and Industries, noted,

“This is the first time such a region-wide, structured development initiative is being taken. The plan will be based on field visits and direct consultations with stakeholders.” Jalpaiguri ADM Raunak Agarwal, representing the district administration, stated: “Under the directive of the State MSME Department, today’s meeting marked the first step towards creating a unified development plan aimed at industrial expansion, investment mobilisation, resolving existing challenges, and boosting employment.”