North Bengal parks unveil modern joyrides and sustainable features

Alipurduar: In addition to the numerous parks in Alipurduar district, the North Bengal Parks and Garden department, under the state Forest department, has introduced modern joyride equipment in seven large parks across five districts in North Bengal.



Battery-powered children’s cars are now operational in Birpara Park in Alipurduar district, NN Park in Cooch Behar, Teesta Udyan in Jalpaiguri, and Balurghat Park. Zorbing water rollers and donald-mickey themed rides are now part of the attractions at Teesta Udyan and NN Park.

Furthermore, trampolines have been installed in seven major parks, with the first canopied trampoline taking its place in Babupara Children’s Park in Alipurduar district.

A conscious effort has been made to eliminate the use of plastic within the parks. Freshwater dispensers have been installed in every park. Additionally, construction has commenced on a water park inside Birpara Park in Alipurduar, with half of the project already completed.

Ayan Ghosh, the Divisional Forest Officer for the Parks and Gardens department (North), said: “The introduction of new equipment is underway, with almost all the work now complete. Trampolines, zorbing water rollers, battery-operated cars, and the donald-mickey bouncy slide are exciting additions for children. In the first phase, we’ve focused on parks such as Babupara Park in Alipurduar District, MN Park in Cooch Behar District, Tista Udyan in Jalpaiguri, Malbazar in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Park in Darjeeling District, Balurghat Park in South Dinajpur, and Islampur Park in North Dinajpur.

We are implementing various initiatives to enhance the beauty of these parks while considering the needs of children. The installation of new recreational equipment is complete, and there are many more plans for the future. We anticipate that the introduction of new equipment in the parks of Alipurduar and Balurghat will make these gardens even more popular among children.”