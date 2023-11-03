North Bengal parks introduce modern amusement equipment for kids

Jalpaiguri: In North Bengal, among the 22 parks managed by the Forest department, 7 major parks have initiated the process of introducing new amusement equipment.



Trampolines, zorbing water rollers, battery-powered cars, and a bouncy slide called “Donald Mickey” are among the new attractions for children.

The parks leading this endeavour include MN Park in Cooch Behar district, Teesta Udyan and Mal Park in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Park in Darjeeling district, and Balurghat Park in South Dinajpur, along with Islampur Park in North Dinajpur, all falling under the Parks and Gardens department (North) of the State Forest department.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to make these parks more appealing, and as a result, Teesta Udyan in Jalpaiguri, MN Park in Cooch Behar and Mal Park in Malbazar have already gained popularity among the general public.

While these parks have traditionally offered game equipment for children, the Parks and Gardens department is now introducing modern equipment to enhance the experience. According to the department, two battery-powered cars have already been introduced at Jalpaiguri’s Teesta Udyan for children, with additional installations at MN Park and Balurghat Park.

Zorbing water rollers can be found at Teesta Udyan, and similar equipment is in the process of being installed in the remaining parks. Moreover, a bouncy slide named “Donald Mickey” is being set up at Teesta Udyan and MN Park.

Ayan Ghosh, Divisional Forest Officer for the Parks and Gardens department (North), explained: “We are implementing various initiatives to enhance the beauty of these parks. Simultaneously, we are considering the needs of children and have commenced the installation of new

amusement equipment.

Teesta Udyan, Siliguri Park and MN Park have already seen the addition of several facilities, with more amusement equipment on the way. Balurghat Park in Alipurduar is also set to introduce new attractions. This is an ongoing process and new installations are being carried out monthly in accordance with available funds.”