North Bengal: Over Rs 3K cr investments set to create 10K jobs

Siliguri: North Bengal is set to witness significant industrial growth, with potential investments of Rs 3,129 crore across the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. Officials estimate that such investments could generate employment for at least 10,000 people. The projection was announced on Friday at Synergy 2025, a major Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industry conference held at Dinabandhu Manch, Siliguri. The event was organised by the department of MSME and Textiles, Government of West Bengal.

Chandranath Sinha, the minister of MSME and Textile department, was the chief guest who highlighted the region’s growing industrial prospects.

“North Bengal has immense potential for investment. The state government has developed the required infrastructure and simplified processes. We are extending every possible support to investors,” he said. The state government showcased various schemes and facilities available to industrial investors and handed over financial assistance to several beneficiaries. District-wise investment proposals: For Darjeeling: Rs 1,523 crore, Jalpaiguri: Rs 1,442 crore and Kalimpong: Rs 164 crore. In addition, proposals worth Rs. 4,700 crore have been received for other sectors, especially real estate for future investments.

A total of Rs 7,589 crore bank credit was disbursed in the three districts from April to September in the 2025-26 financial year—in Darjeeling Rs 5,360 crore, Jalpaiguri Rs. 2,103 crore and in Kalimpong Rs 126 crore. A total of 1,18,913 MSME units have been registered in the Udyam portal till November 26, 2025. Under West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit scheme, 57 artisans across the three districts received Rs 8.40 lakh for work sheds and tools.

Banks have so far approved 1,878 loan applications, amounting to Rs 44.44 crore under Future Credit Card Scheme. A total of 6,173 artisans involved in handicrafts and traditional crafts have been enlisted on the State Portal till October 2025.

Apart from this, many projects are ongoing and upcoming which have been discussed in the meeting. Out of a few are: Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Wooden Furniture Cluster at Batlabari, Naxalbari is being set up at a cost of Rs 2.32 crore. It will benefit around 200 artisans from 36 units. A project worth Rs 2.5 crore is underway to build 12 storage units and 12 stalls on a 5-acre plot for safe, green firecracker storage and sale at Phansidewa. A CFC was set up at Vivekananda Pally, Bhajonpur, Kharibari at a cost of Rs 1.09 crore, will support around 220 artisans engaged in manufacturing utensils from betel nut and other leaves.

WBSIDC is setting up Phase IV and V of Dabgram Industrial Park with an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore. Additionally, 8 plug-and-play sheds are being constructed in Phase II in Jalpaiguri. A new CFC will be developed under Santook Gram Panchayat in Kalimpong for Shiitake Mushroom Cluster. With 50 units involved, 135 beneficiaries will be supported.

A proposal has been submitted to set up a CFC for carpets, floor coverings and home textiles made from wool, silk and jute at Kalimpong.