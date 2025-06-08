North Bengal mountaineers to scale Mount Pologongka in Ladakh Himalayas

Darjeeling: For the first time, mountaineers representing six adventure organisations of North Bengal will launch a joint expedition. They are set to undertake an expedition to the formidable Mount Pologongka (6,390 meters / 20,960 feet) in the Ladakh Himalayas. Mount Pologongka is a stunning peak located north of Spangnak Ri, offering a commanding view of the Leh-Nyoma Highway. The first successful ascent of Pologongka was achieved in August 1997 by climbers Mike Ratty, Richard Law, Trevor Willis and Narindar Chakula.

The 12-member team, led by veteran mountaineer Bhaskar Das, who is also a Governing Council Member of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) will commence their journey from Siliguri on July 1, with the aim of hoisting the North Bengal flag atop the towering Himalayan peak. The group includes mountaineers Jayanta Sarkar, Sujoy Banik, Tridib Sarkar, Swaroop Khan, Hirak Brahma, Nabaneesh Dutta, Piyali Biswas, Amul Thakur, Sayan Ghosh, Partha Pratim De and Sushmita Sarkar. They will be joined at the base camp by two local guides and two kitchen staff from Ladakh. “There is no shortage of talent among the youth of North Bengal, only a lack of opportunity. Due to financial constraints, organising expeditions is difficult for individual clubs. This expedition is a platform for our youth to gain direct experience in the Himalayas. The peak is not too much technical but offers a perfect exposure of a Himalayan peak so there will be a chance for the climbers to scale a six thousand metre peak in the Himalayas,” stated Das talking to the Millennium Post.

The mountaineers will face not only the challenges of high altitude and low oxygen but also the harsh cold winds and the risk of rockfalls along the route. The clubs include Rovers and Mountaineers Club, Alipurduar; Cooch Behar Mountaineers Club; Odlabari Nature and Adventure Society; Maynaguri Environment and Adventure Club; Nature and Trekkers Club of Jalpaiguri and North Bengal Explorers Club, Siliguri. The expedition will begin from Siliguri, with the team travelling via Delhi to Manali. From there, they will move through Darcha and the Sokar Lake region in Ladakh, eventually reaching the base camp at around 16,000 feet on July 7. Two higher camps will be established en route to the summit. Weather and conditions permitting, the summit attempt is scheduled for July 12 or 13. The team is expected to return to Siliguri by July 19.

