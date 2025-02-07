North Bengal Medical College: 2nd yr student accused of ragging

Siliguri: After the allegations of threat culture, allegations of ragging have come up at North Bengal Medical College (NBMC). A first year female student studying Diploma in Physiotherapy (DPT) in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department of NBMC raised allegations of ragging against a second-year student of the same department. The student lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused has been identified as Mrityunjay Debsharma.

According to the complaint, when the female student refused to participate in College fest, Mrityunjay persistently messaged the student on social media and publicly insulted her. The situation escalated on January 31, when he allegedly threatened her in front of other students and used abusive language to her. Unable to tolerate the pressure any longer, the student approached the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, which convened a meeting on Thursday to address the issue. However, the accused student was absent due to being on leave. Following the meeting, the committee reportedly advised the complainant to escalate the matter to the police. On Thursday night, she filed a written complaint at the NBMC outpost, prompting law enforcement and the college authorities to take notice.

“After the incident the student had filed a complaint to me. Immediately, I talked to both of them. There Mrityunjay appologise to her. However, later, the issue was raised before to the Anti-Ragging-Committee who held a meeting on Thursday. However, the accused was absent at the meeting. An internal inquiry is on,” said Partha Pratim Paan, head of the PMR department. However, The accused student could not be contacted. The case has sparked concerns about the persistence of ragging in medical colleges, despite stringent anti-ragging regulations. Authorities are expected to take necessary action following the findings of the ongoing investigation.