North Bengal Med Hosp takes steps to curb brokering racket

Siliguri: The hospital authorities have taken an initiative to make patients and their families aware of fraud by brokers in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). The hospital authorities will put up boards with awareness messages in this regard and contact numbers of hospital authorities will be mentioned on the boards.

These boards will display awareness messages saying that if any broker demands any kind of money from the patient’s family, they should immediately report the matter to the officials of NBMCH.

Along with this, the Rogi Sahayata Kendra (Patients help desk) and Grievance Cell have been operational round-the-clock. Patients’ families were asked to report any untoward matter to these cells as well.

“We have made all kinds of arrangements to restrict brokering rackets inside the hospital. However, patients’ families do not inform us about the brokers and they usually come to us after they have lost their money,” said Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH. He further said: “It is not possible to take action at that time which is why we request everyone to inform us immediately if any broker asks anyone for money. That will make it possible to take action in the moment.” A brokering racket has been going on here for many years.