North Bengal Med College: Junior docs start hunger strike

Siliguri: Junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) have launched an indefinite hunger strike with several demands, including immediate action following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.



The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at NBMCH began a protest with a 24-hour symbolic hunger strike by 22 junior doctors on Sunday. From Monday, two junior doctors, Souvik Banerjee, an intern at North Bengal Dental College and Alok Kumar Verma, a first-year postgraduate resident, began an indefinite hunger strike at the hospital premises. Koustav Chakraborty, president of RDA, said: “The symbolic protest was meant to raise awareness. However, we will continue our indefinite hunger strike until our demands are addressed.”

The junior doctors have outlined a 10-point agenda that includes immediate punishment for the culprits involved in the recent incident, enhanced security measures for doctors — particularly for those residing in hostels — a resolution to the culture of threats within the hospital.

Despite the ongoing protests, junior doctors at NBMCH have resumed their medical duties, indicating a willingness to provide care while continuing to advocate for their safety.

Support for the protests has also come from senior doctors at the hospital, some of whom joined the demonstrations in solidarity. Similar protests are occurring in Kolkata, with junior doctors across the state uniting to voice their concerns.