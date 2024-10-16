North Bengal Med College & Hosp: Office of superintendent vandalised

Siliguri: A tense situation unfolded at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on Tuesday, as frustrated patients and their families vandalised the superintendent’s office after standing in long queues without receiving essential medicines. The incident occurred in the wake of a statewide hunger strike by junior doctors and a 48-hour pen down protest by senior doctors.

According to the patients who came to the Psychiatric department, for two consecutive days, no senior doctor was available to attend to patients, leaving them without prescriptions or necessary treatments. According to the patients, many of whom require regular medication for serious mental health conditions, the lack of access to medicine caused their health to deteriorate.

“We have been waiting for hours, but the department was closed and we could not get our medicines. Without them, our condition worsens everyday,” said one of the protestors.

Some of the patients had scuffle with hospital staff as well. After getting the news, police officers from the medical outpost quickly intervened and detained two women and a man from the spot.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mallick, superintendent of the hospital joined the 12-hour hunger strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). He sat on the protest stage with other doctors and raised questions on the security system of the hospital. “We have raised the concern several times that the hospital has numerous entry points from which outsiders are frequently coming inside the hospital. Currently, we have private security guards from different agencies who are not well trained. We need police personnel to be deployed at the hospital premises,” Mallick added. He further added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been informed about the damages of the office. After their assessment further steps will be taken.

Dr Souvik Banerjee who was participating in the indefinite hunger strike from day one was admitted to ICCU at NBMCH on Tuesday evening.