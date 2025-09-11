North Bengal: Mamata distributes over 11K pattas, launches Rs 400-cr projects

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday executed what political observers are calling a strategic masterstroke in North Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, by distributing land lease documents (pattas) to thousands of tea plantation workers and announcing a raft of new welfare measures.

At a massive government distribution programme held at the ABPC Ground in Jalpaiguri, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 194 projects worth Rs 400 crore in Jalpaiguri district. 104 projects worth Rs 247 crore were inaugurated, including the renovation of the Devi Chaudhurani Temple at Sikar Pur, a new sub-market yard at Belakoba, Lataguri Girls’ High School, a tourism hotel building and a minority students’ hostel at Kranti. 90 projects worth Rs 142 crore had their foundation stones laid, including embankment work along the Teesta in Rajganj. The Chief Minister handed over 11,600 pattas and unveiled multiple initiatives spanning housing, agriculture, employment, tourism and disaster relief. “Since 2011, we have distributed over 6.56 lakh pattas across Bengal. Today, another 11,600 families in North Bengal are receiving land rights,” Banerjee declared, adding that the state has already provided 12 lakh houses and will hand over another 16 lakh in December.

Highlighting the government’s Chaa Sundari Scheme, Banerjee said that more than 8,000 families in Jalpaiguri, 13,000 in Alipurduar and 500 in Uttar Dinajpur have been given financial aid to build homes. “This year, we also reopened 20 tea gardens, after reopening 59 in previous years,” she noted, underscoring the government’s intervention in the tea belt where 2.70 lakh workers are employed across 265 plantations. She also urged plantation management to ensure workers receive their full 20 per cent bonus, warning against any attempt to withhold benefits.

Referring to the devastation caused by the 2023 Sikkim flash floods, Banerjee announced that 98 affected families in Jalpaiguri received land rights on Wednesday. Expressing concern over recurring floods in Dooars due to Bhutanese rivers, she urged the Centre to include Bengal after forming a new Indo-Bhutan River Commission, stressing: “We want our neighbours to stay well, but not at the cost of us remaining submerged.” The Chief Minister highlighted the rollout of the Karmashree scheme, which has generated 97.61 crore mandays for 73.27 lakh job card holders, involving state expenditure of nearly Rs.19,777 crore.

On infrastructure, Banerjee said that 76 per cent of rural and 78 per cent of urban households now have piped water supply. Under the Jal Swapna Project, another 1.87 crore people will be covered at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. She further claimed that Bengal’s unemployment rate has dropped by 40 per cent. The Chief Minister laid emphasis on tourism. “In 2024, 19 crore tourists visited Bengal. This time too we are expecting a good tourist flow. Most of the tourist destinations are closed owing to natural calamities.

Our doors are open,” stated the Chief Minister. She stated that a religious tourism circuit is being promoted in Jalpaiguri, including the Devi Chowdhurani temple to the Jalpesh temple with the sky walk.

“We will make a Durga Angan just like Jagannath Dham. There will be a holiday on Visvakarma Puja as well,” declared the Chief Minister. “Teachers have lost their jobs due to the court’s orders, the recruitment process has also started along with Group C and Group D notifications. We are consulting the courts and as soon as the legalities are smoothed out, we will try to support all others too.

We have advertised for 35,000 posts but 21,000 are still vacant. We are unable to fill the posts because as soon as we try, someone goes to court and files a PIL. Why are you stopping us in court?” questioned Banerjee.