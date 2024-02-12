North Bengal Football Cup 2024 held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Aiming to promote sports, North Bengal Football Cup 2024 was organised by Siliguri and Smile Social Welfare Society and All India Matua Namashudra Refugee Development Council at Kawakhali Janasaklyan Sangh Football Ground on Sunday.



Eight teams participated in this two-day tournament where Under 15 and open two categories were played.

Siliguri and Smile Social Welfare Society is working tirelessly to spread the message of brotherhood in the society and for the advancement of sports.

The football tournament was attended by All India Namashudra and Refugee Boys president Ranjit Sarkar, Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress Plain president Papia Ghosh and other prominent people from various walks of life.