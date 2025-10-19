North Bengal floods: Trinamool leaders donate to relief fund

Kolkata: As North Bengal reels under one of its worst natural disasters in recent memory, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have come together to contribute towards flood relief.

Party MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien, Ritabrata Banerjee and Prakash Chik Baraik have each donated rupees one lakh to the relief fund. Several MLAs, including Paresh Chandra Adhikary, Khokan Das and Nisith Kumar Malik, have also extended help according to their means—a reflection of the collective spirit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged in the wake of the calamity.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has also stepped forward with a gesture of solidarity. Responding to the Chief Minister’s appeal, he recently donated rupees one lakh to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) Fund. Abhishek, who represents Diamond Harbour in Parliament, called upon citizens to come forward and help rebuild lives devastated by the floods and landslides.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “Unforeseen floods and landslides have devastated parts of the northern districts of West Bengal, bringing immense suffering and causing severe loss to lives, livelihoods and property.

In light of this tragedy, the GoWB has appealed to everyone to contribute to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) Fund to support immediate rescue, relief, and long-term rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities. In solidarity with the people of my state, I have contributed ₹1,00,000 to the WBSDMA Fund. In these testing times, every act of kindness matters. I appeal to all to come forward and generously contribute to stand beside those who have lost so much in this man-made tragedy.”

The party’s coordinated efforts underscore a broader call for unity and compassion as the state government continues relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit districts.