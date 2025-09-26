‘North Bengal faces bus shortage; new vehicles to arrive after Puja’

Cooch Behar: Over the past several years, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has decommissioned more than 250 of its aging buses, creating a significant shortage in public transport services. According to NBSTC data, approximately 338 buses have been retired in the last five years, while only 88 new buses have been added by the state government during the same period.

Chairman Partha Pratim Roy stated: “As per Transport Department rules, buses older than 15 years must be retired. Replacement applications have been submitted, and the state government will provide new buses. In the first phase, 50 buses are expected, along with six new Volvo buses scheduled to arrive after the Puja festival.”

Over the years, NBSTC’s fleet has steadily declined. In 2021-22, the corporation had 954 buses, which dropped to 908 in 2022-23 and further fell to 745 in 2023-24, with 236 buses retired at once. In 2024-25, the fleet decreased to 710 buses, and with 12 more older buses scheduled for retirement this year, the total now stands at 704.

“The corporation has requested 70 new buses from the State Transport Corporation, and deliveries are expected to be gradual.

After the upcoming Puja, the NBSTC fleet will see an infusion of 56 new buses, including six Volvo coaches, which are expected to improve services across North Bengal,” officials said.