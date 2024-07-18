North Bengal embraces stevia cultivation for diabetic-friendly sweetness

Cooch Behar: Stevia, also known as sugar-free basil leaf, is poised to offer a solution to diabetic patients longing for sweets. Cultivated under the initiative of the Herbal Protection Project, members of the Mahila Kalyan Sangha self-help-group (SHG) have introduced stevia cultivation in Charaljani village of Natabari, Tufanganj-I Block. This marks the first stevia cultivation in North Bengal, with plans to sell seedlings and leaves across the region and Lower Assam, tapping into growing local interest.



Ayurvedic doctors affirm that stevia, about 200 times sweeter than sugar due to its stevioside content, does not raise blood sugar levels. Naturally, it is gaining popularity among diabetic patients, leading to a surge in demand.

Basab Kanti Dinda, senior Ayurvedic Medical Officer at Natabari Rural Hospital, explained: “Stevia or sweet basil leaf extract, sweeter than sugar yet calorie-free, is rich in protein, vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium, antioxidants and dietary fiber. It proves beneficial for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, indigestion, heartburn, toothaches and tobacco addiction.”

Malina Sarkar of Charaljani village pioneered stevia cultivation, obtaining high-quality seedlings from Sargachi Ramakrishna Mission Ashram with Dr Dinda’s assistance. She shared: “Stevia cultivation is straightforward and fertiliser-free. Since starting in 2021 on a small plot, I’ve expanded due to rising demand, now harvesting 3 kg of dry leaves monthly. These fetch Rs 3000 per kg, with sales extending to Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Assam without issue.”

Inspired by Malina’s success, villagers Shanti Das and Phuloti Barman have also taken up stevia cultivation. The Herbal Protection Project founders note stevia’s versatility in soft drinks, fruit juices, ice cream, sauces, jams, jellies, bakery items, cookies, breads, cakes and biscuits. Both the food and drug administration and the World Health Organisation have confirmed its safety.