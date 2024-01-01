North Bengal dists welcome 2024 with great enthusiasm

North Bengal: People in North Bengal ushered in the New Year with enthusiasm, as large crowds flocked to various tourist centers in the region. On the first day of the year, popular destinations such as Bengal Safari Park, Gajoldoba, Surya Sen Park in Siliguri, and many other tourist spots in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dudhiya, Rongton, Rohini, and surrounding areas of Siliguri witnessed a surge in visitors.



The Bengal Safari Park, the first wildlife park, attracted a massive crowd, leading to significant traffic congestion on roads to these destinations. Similar to Christmas, Bengal Safari Park experienced a high footfall on Monday.

Kamal Sarkar, the director of Bengal Safari Park, shared: “During Christmas and the following day, the park hosted 5,399 visitors, generating revenue of Rs 6 lakh and 46 thousand on a single day. On January 1, numerous visitors were present, with some unable to secure Safari tickets but opting for regular entry to explore other parts of the park. Overall, we are pleased with the turnout, providing optimism for the new year.”

Gajoldoba saw people engaged in capturing moments with pictures and selfies, while Darjeeling was bustling with tourists, both in private vehicles and NBSTC buses. In South Dinajpur, residents gathered at picnic spots, parks, temples and churches to welcome the New Year. Balurghat witnessed groups tasting food at renowned restaurants, with a substantial police force deployed to ensure safety.

In Malda, clubs and restaurants orchestrated lively celebrations, attracting a large crowd. Historical sites like Adina Deer Park, Gour, and Adina Mosque drew a thick crowd of picnic-goers on the first day of 2024. The cool weather over the last three days added to the festive spirit and no untoward incidents were reported during

the celebrations.

Cooch Behar maintained its tradition with people assembling at the Madan Mohan Temple to worship the deity, the traditional family god of the Maharajas of Cooch Behar. Tourists flooded the Rajbari of Cooch Behar and places like Tufanganj’s Rosikbil and Mathabhanga Tekunia Park also witnessed significant crowds.

Jalpaiguri marked the 155th anniversary of the district with a cake-cutting ceremony at the industrial trade fair at exactly 12 midnight. Various locations along the Jalpaiguri Teesta river, including Murti and Jaldhaka, became popular picnic spots. Tourists visited Lataguri, Murti Delo, Suntali Khola, Samsingh, and Rocky Island. Teesta Udyan, Rajbari Park, and Malbazar Park in Jalpaiguri city saw increased

foot traffic.

At Jaldapara and Buxa Tiger Reserve, a large tourist crowd gathered at forest-adjacent eco-parks to celebrate. Reports indicated visitors from Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and various parts of North Bengal coming to the location for the festivities.