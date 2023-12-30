‘North Bengal dists likely to witness light rain in Jan’

Kolkata: There will not be much difference in the lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas in the next couple of days while North Bengal districts may witness light rainfall in the beginning of January.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the city may witness relatively hotter weather on the New Year’s day. According to the MeT office prediction, a fresh western disturbance is entering North-West India on Saturday. Due to the impact of the western disturbance, there may be light rainfall accompanied by snowfall in Darjeeling and Sikkim between Sunday and Wednesday. There may be light snowfall in Sandakphu as well. People in several districts of North Bengal like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur will witness light fog early in the morning.

Night temperature will be much above normal during the night of New Year day. Mercury may again slide down to 15 degree Celsius by the end of the first week of January. The lowest temperature in the western districts may touch 10 degree Celsius during that time.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 16.9 degree Celsius on Friday morning while the highest temperature of the day was recorded at 26.4 degree on Thursday.

The MeT office said that there may be scattered rainfall in Bangladesh on January 4. There will be no major difference in temperature in the state in the next 10 days. There is no possibility for the mercury going down during the New Year celebrations.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Christmas in Kolkata remained relatively warmer this year, with the day’s minimum temperature dipping to around 17 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of the day shooting up to 26. The weather office record said that this was the third hotter Christmas in Kolkata in the past eight years.