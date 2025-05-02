North Bengal districts shine bright

Siliguri: North Bengal districts shone in the West Bengal Madhyamik 2025 with many ranking from 1 to 10. Adrita Sarkar, a student of Raiganj Coronation High School in North Dinajpur district, has emerged as the state topper securing 696 out of 700 marks, translating to a remarkable 99.43 per cent. Anubhab Biswas of Malda has secured second rank in the state, scoring an outstanding 694 out of 700 marks. Malda has once again proven its academic excellence in the Madhyamik examination 2025, with seven students from the district securing positions in the state’s merit list. Kalimpong district recorded the second highest pass percentage in the state with 97.43. In the district the girls outperformed the boys, a stark contrast to the state.

Malda stole the limelight. Alongside Anubhab, four other students from Malda have made it to the eighth position on the state merit list, each securing 688 marks out of 700. These students are Aritra Saha, Srijan Pramanik, Asif Meheboob and Mohammad Injamam Ul Haque. Among them, Aritra and Srijan are also students of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir.

Aritra Saha hails from the Ramakrishnapalli area in Ward 18 of EBM and is currently staying in Kota, Rajasthan for academic preparation. Srijan Pramanik, another brilliant student from Maheshmati, Ward 17, was congratulated by local councillor Shubhamoy Basu, who expressed immense pride in the young achiever from his ward. Mohammad Inzamam Ul Haque, whose father is a businessman, is from Anupnagar in the Naoda Jodupur area of Kaliachak-! block. A student of a private school in Kaliachak, he expressed his ambition to pursue a career in medicine. Another noteworthy success comes from Asif Meheboob, a student of Joyenpur High School, who also secured 688 marks and earned a spot in the top ten.

Two more students, Amina Banu from Mojampur Girls High School and Ubay Sadaf from Sujapur High School, both in Kaliachak, have secured the tenth position in the state merit list with 686 marks each. Amina, who resides in Jagadishpur village of Naoda Jodupur Anchal, wants to study science in future. In the North Dinajpur district along with Adrita Sarkar who topped the exam in the state, Satyam Saha of Sarada Vidya Mandir secured the 8th rank with 688 marks; Mrinmay Basak of Sarala Sundari High School in Kaliyaganj secured the 9th rank with total 687 and Kaustav Sarkar, secured the 10th position in the merit list with a commendable score of 686. “We felicitated all the toppers wishing them success for the future,” stated the District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, Surendra Kumar Meena.

Overcoming personal loss and hardship, Ankan Basak, a student of Gangarampur High School, has made his hometown proud by securing the 7th position in the West Bengal Madhyamik examination 2025 with an impressive score of 689. Ankan lost his father at a young age and was raised single-handedly by his mother, Debika Joardar, a mathematics teacher at Gangarampur Girls’ High School.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw his name in the merit list,” said a delighted Debika. She described her son as “moody but brilliant,” adding that he studied for 6-8 hours a day but never followed a fixed routine. Ankan, a black belt in karate, aspires to study science and pursue research in the future.

Anik Sarkar of Balurghat High School secured the 9th position with 687 marks. Son of a small grocery shop owner, Anik too dreams of excelling in higher secondary and taking time to decide his future path.

Meanwhile in Falakata, Alipurduar district two students from Falakata High School secured ranks in the state merit list. Aunch De and Debarghya Das, both students of Falakata High School, secured the 6th and 7th ranks in the state by scoring 690 and 689 marks respectively. Their success has brought immense pride to the town and their school. Cooch Behar also saw notable success. Anirban Debnath and Debakan Das of Tufanganj NNM High School secured 8th and 9th ranks in the state with 688 and 687 marks respectively. Both are residents of Tufanganj town.