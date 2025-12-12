North Bengal district: Two get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault

Malda/Jalpaiguri: An elderly man, Masiuddin Sabji, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls in English Bazar. The verdict was delivered by Special POCSO court Judge Rajib Saha, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of imprisonment.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2021, when the accused lured the two minors with chocolates and sexually assaulted them. Following a complaint lodged at the English Bazar Police Station the same day, the accused was arrested on May 4, 2021. A chargesheet was filed on June 30, 2021. The investigation was led by LSI Sonali Saha Roy. 13 witnesses were examined. Special Public Prosecutor Sarthak Das expressed satisfaction with the verdict. “This judgment reinforces that crimes against children will not be tolerated. The aunt of the girls spotted the man doing wrong with the girls and the family filed a complaint with the police.”

Additionally, the judge directed that Rs 1 lakh be paid as compensation to each of the two survivors. In another incident, the Jalpaiguri Special POCSO Court sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under two separate charges for raping two sisters. The verdict was delivered by Special POCSO Judge Rintu Sur.

The incident took place in May this year in the jurisdiction of Jalpaiguri. At the time, the elder sister was 18 and the younger 15. Their father had died and their mother worked away from home. As the accused was known to the family, the mother had left her daughters in his care. Only the accused and his elderly mother lived in their house.

According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly raped both sisters and threatened them to keep silent. Unable to endure the abuse, the sisters revealed everything to their neighbours, who immediately informed the police. The police rescued them and took their statements. Based on a written complaint from the elder sister, the accused was arrested.

The sisters were sent to a shelter home and medical examinations and confidential court statements were completed. Police registered cases under rape and the POCSO Act. After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in July. Government lawyer Debashis Dutta stated: “Nine witnesses testified. The judge has sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under two separate charges.”