North Bengal dev dept takes up 695 new projects with Rs 735 cr budget

Siliguri: The North Bengal Development department (NBDD) has taken up 695 new projects across North Bengal for financial year 2024-25, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 735 crore. The announcement was made by Udayan Guha, minister of NBDD, during a Press conference at Uttarkanya, the Branch Secretariat of West Bengal in Siliguri, on Thursday.

Highlighting the department’s focus on holistic development, Guha stated: “We are committed to the development of North Bengal, including rural areas. These projects aim to improve infrastructure and provide better opportunities for the people.”

Out of the total projects, tenders for 550 have already been completed and work orders for the remaining 145 projects will be issued by January 2025.

The projects will focus on constructing roads, culverts, bridges and drains in villages. Additionally, street lights, including high-mast lights, will be installed and the infrastructure of schools, colleges and madrasas will be upgraded. Guha emphasised the importance of quality, stating: “We will never compromise with the quality of work. Roads will be constructed using paver blocks and the best materials available. Agencies responsible for the projects will be held accountable for the work for the next five years.

Any damage within this period will either require repair by the agency or a refund of the project earnings. Non-compliance will result in blacklisting.” In a significant move, the department, under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will introduce skill development training in collaboration with the Technical Education department.

Rs 40 crore has been allocated for this initiative, which will provide training in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, aviation, management. Process for the training programme is set to commence in January 2025 and participants will not only gain skills but also be provided with job opportunities.

“We are focused on inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots level,” Guha added.