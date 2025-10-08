North Bengal crisis: CM questions Rs 18K airfare from Bagdogra to Kol

Kolkata: Questioning alleged discrimination in airline pricing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked as to why airfare for Kolkata-bound passengers from Bagdora was hiked arbitrarily in the aftermath of the disaster in North Bengal.

Banerjee also alleged that flight fare to Bihar was not hiked keeping in mind Bihar elections. The Chief Minister also questioned why the Central government permitted such a disparity in airfare. Expressing strong discontent over airfare hikes, Banerjee asked why flights from Bagdogra to Kolkata were priced at Rs 18,000 even after the catastrophe in North Bengal. Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after visiting the affected regions of North Bengal, meeting the families displaced by the calamity and launching emergency support measures.

“When there is a disaster, why are people trying to return to Kolkata from Bagdogra being charged Rs 18,000? And those who aren’t getting direct flights and have to travel via New Delhi are being made to pay Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000. Is this not discrimination?” she asked.

She further alleged that the decision was taken not to increase flight fares to Bihar during Chhath Puja keeping in mind Bihar elections. Banerjee held the BJP-led government at the Centre responsible for the disparity in airfares.

“During Chhath Puja in Bihar, a decision was made not to raise airfares because of elections. I’m happy about that. Many people here in our state also perform Chhat Puja. Airfare to Kolkata from Bagdogra was hiked to Rs 18,000. But why this step-motherly treatment towards Bengal?”

she questioned.

“Those passengers who are going via Delhi are forced to pay Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000. Is it not discrimination?” she asked further. She stated that her government has already arranged 45 Volvo buses and brought more than 1,000 tourists from the disaster-hit North Bengal. She gave a detailed account on how the state government carried out the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said she will again visit landslide-hit Darjeeling next week to personally supervise the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.