North Bengal celebrates International Everest Day

Darjeeling: With demands for “Bharat Ratna” to be awarded posthumously to legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, reverberating from different quarters, International Everest Day was commemorated on Wednesday. The day marks the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on this day in 1953.



The birth anniversary of Tenzing Sherpa is also observed on this day. With the appeal for Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, to be conferred on Tenzing Norgay, the Nature and Trekkers’ Club of Jalpaiguri (NTCJ) sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday. “Tenzing Norgay has been one of the most influential Indians on the global arena. He was declared as one of the most influential people of the world by Time Magazine in 1999. He has received wide accolades globally. NASA has honoured him by naming one of Pluto’s mountains as “Tenzing Montes”.

The recognition bestowed by the Indian Government by awarding him the third highest civilian award the Padma Bhushan does not parallel his contribution. Despite being most deserving of the highest honour our nation can bestow on anyone — Bharat Ratna, it remains elusive for him in spite of widespread appeal to the government from different spheres of the society throughout India,” stated the letter to the Prime Minister expressing hope that the appeal would be given serious consideration.

“We will also approach the Jalpaiguri Municipality to install a statue of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in Jalpaiguri. He is the greatest inspiration for the youth, specially adventure lovers and mountaineers,” stated Bhaskar Das, coordinator of the NTCJ and member, Governing Council, Indian Mountaineering Federation. “It is an excellent proposal. We will discuss the modalities including funds and a suitable location for the statue in Jalpaiguri in the Chairman in Council meeting,” stated Papia Pal, chairperson, Jalpaiguri Municipality while talking to Millennium Post.

“We reiterate our demand of Bharat Ratna for Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. We fail to understand why the Union government is so hesitant? After the Model Code of Conduct, the state government will again raise this issue,” stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation during the commemoration of Everest Day in Siliguri, jointly Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation. The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) ,Darjeeling, also commemorated the day by offering floral tribute at the Memorial of Tenzing Sherpa.

“He was the first Director of Field Training of HMI. His contributions have been instrumental in establishing HMI as a leading institution in mountaineering education,” stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal HMI.

Sikkim’s Marathon man Amar Subba accompanied by two others ran from Jorethang in Sikkim to the HMI, Darjeeling completing 32 km, uphill in 3 hours. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration launched a 10 km long hiking trail from Darjeeling Chowrasta to Sidrapong Hydro Project with stopovers at Tibetan museum, Tenzing Norgay’s house, Ava Art Gallery via the Arya Tea Estate. Jamling Tenzing Norgay, son of Tenzing Norgay, opened up the “Tenzing Norgay Hiking Trail.”