North Bengal: BJP bandh evokes mixed response

Siliguri: Tension escalated in different parts of North Bengal over the 12-hour Bangla Bandh called by the BJP on Wednesday with BJP supporters forcefully trying to enforce the bandh. With BJP and TMC rallies coming face to face, scuffles erupted in many places. In Siliguri, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh stopped a bus of the Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT), forcing students to get down from the bus.



“The BJP MLA always does such things. He does not believe in the right to education. The strike did not have any effect in Siliguri. They forcefully shut down shops and the movement of vehicles,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri. Shankar Ghosh stated that he had merely requested the students to get down, to which they responded.

Since morning, most of the markets on Hill Cart Road, Bidhan Market, Seth Srilal Market, Hawkers Corner Market and Sevoke Road market were closed. BJP workers even forcefully shut down many malls, offices and restaurants.

Despite the strike, government buses, banks along with schools, continued to operate as usual. TMC leaders, including Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, organised a rally against the strike, urging people not to support it. TMC rallies were taken out in Fulbari, Naxalbari and Matigara.

Tension escalated when BJP workers, including MLA Shikha Chatterjee, tried to forcefully shut down shops that had opened, leading to clashes between the two political groups in the NJP area. Police intervention, resulting in several detentions normalised the situation. BJP leaders lodged a written complaint against the incident at the NJP Police Station.

In the Hills, Kalimpong was a witness to near flash points as bandh supporters and opposers came face to face on the streets. The BJP picketers led by Kalyan Dewan, BJP Darjeeling district (Hill) president came face to face with a Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) rally led by BGPM Kalimpong district president Binay Ghising. Situation became tense but with timely intervention by the police, the situation was defused. The BGPM supporters then asked shop owners to reopen shops. Schools, government offices, post offices and banks functioned normally in the Hills.

The bandh did not have any impact in Kurseong. In Darjeeling, BGPM supporters appealed to all to keep the shops open. “The shops were open in the morning. However, some picketers arrived and forced the shops to down shutters. We have appealed to all to keep the shops open. We will ensure that no one forces them close,” stated Alok Thulung, BGPM Youth leader. All the tea gardens functioned normally. In Alipurduar, state transport buses operated as usual from early morning and shops and markets remained open throughout the day. However, the number of private buses and cars on the roads was less. All 65 tea gardens in the district continued operations without disruption. Sporadic clashes were reported between TMC and BJP. District police arrested 48 BJP supporters.

The bandh had mixed effects in Cooch Behar district. While government buses were plying, private buses remained off the roads. Many shopkeepers chose to keep their shops closed. A total of 70 people were arrested by the police in connection with the bandh, including district-level leaders such as Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency MLA Nikhil Ranjan De and Tufanganj MLA Malti Rabha Rai.

In Jalpaiguri district, the bandh had a mixed impact. Schools, colleges and most shops were closed, but the tea gardens remained unaffected. According to the Jalpaiguri District Police, more than 100 bandh supporters were arrested. Government and private offices operated normally, with full attendance reported. During a TMC procession on DBC Road, tensions flared up between the BJP and TMC.

On Wednesday, Balurghat witnessed significant tension as BJP supporters began picketing which was met with resistance from TMC supporters. BJP activists lay down in front of government buses. Clashes took place between BJP supporters and the police, resulting in the arrest of BJP Town president Samir Prasad Dutta.

The BJP-sponsored 12-hour bandh had a mixed response in Raiganj and Islampur of North Dinajpur district. While government offices, schools and colleges remained open, most of the shops remained closed. In Raiganj, Kaliyaganj and Hemtabad police detained 40 BJP workers.

In Malda, BJP picketers’ attempted to block NH34 at Rathbari More in English Bazar but were stopped by police. Clashes between BJP and TMC supporters erupted at Chourangi More in Old Malda Municipality and Samsi in Chanchal, but were quickly controlled by the police. Rallies and counter rallies were organised by the BJP and TMC in the district throughout the day. A total of 41 arrests were made, including district vice-president, MLA and councillors of BJP.