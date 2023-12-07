North Bengal biz meet: Investment proposals of Rs 24K crore placed

Siliguri: Investment proposals of Rs 24,000 crore were placed in the North Bengal Business Meet, organised in Siliguri by the Department of MSME and Textiles, Government of West Bengal on Thursday.



Entrepreneurs from hills to plains in all sectors, including real estate, Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Hospitals, Food, Agriculture, and Horticulture placed investment proposals to the state Chief Secretary.

Out of these proposals, many projects have been planned for the next one to two years.

“North Bengal is one of the important places for Industry development and business possibilities. We are focusing on developing the area. Many proposals have come today which are very impressive. The state government has already invested crores

of rupees for the development of the area. We need

more industries, therefore such business meetings need to be organised at least once a year,” said Hari Krishna Dwivedi, the Chief

Secretary of Government of West Bengal

He further said: “We have plans of placing gas pipelines in Bengal. City gas projects will be introduced which

will help CNG-based vehicles to ply smoothly.” Meanwhile, the State government has already sanctioned land for the extension of Bagdogra Airport.

“We have sanctioned 40 acres of land for the runway extension of Hashimara airport. There is an issue related to compensation for tea bushes in the land. We have revised the compensation amount. The amount has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per bush. We will hand over the land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) very soon. Cooch Behar Airport will also be extended. A joint inspection with AAI and government officials took place for land. The state government will provide whatever logistic support the AAI wants. Our primary concern is to get the airport ready for regular flights,” added the Chief Secretary.

Among the investors Dr. Sanjay Mahapatra, an industrialist from Siliguri, placed a proposal of Rs 160 crore for infrastructural development of his hospital. The work is expected to be completed within the next two years. The new hospital will employ more than 300 people.

Prashant Choudhury, an investor from Kalimpong who grows orchids was planning to set up an orchid park in Assam. The Chief Secretary asked him to set up an orchid park in Kalimpong instead. The District Magistrate of Kalimpong was asked to help him in this regard.

Jaydeep Majumder, another industrialist has proposed a project of Rs 105 crore for setting up a food processing unit and five-star hotels in Kalimpong to boost the tourism industry.