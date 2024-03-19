North Bengal Birding fest, 1st Asian Bird and Butterfly meet from March 22-27

Siliguri: With the aim of boosting tourism through birding, the 4th edition of North Bengal Birding festival and 1st Asian Bird and Butterfly meet will be held from March 22 to 27. The Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) is going to organise both the festivals. The twin festivals will take place at Gajoldoba, Gorubathan, Samsing, Tangta in North Bengal.

For the first time, Asian Bird and Butterfly meet will be organised as a part of the festival in Gajoldoba, one of the region’s most important birding areas, which is well-connected to the best birding spots in North Bengal. This year, three days of workshops; networking sessions; destination presentations; interactive sessions on bird watching and birding will be held at the festival. Rest of the days will see visits to different areas for bird watching.

Through this, delegates coming from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal can interact, exchange birding experiences and develop strategies for enhancing birdwatching and butterfly watching.

“Bengal is renowned for hosting the highest diversity of birdlife in India and boasts the largest number of birders in the country. Additionally, the state has seen a rise in the number of butterfly enthusiasts and experts who connect Indian butterfly habitats with international enthusiasts.

Therefore, we are going to organise this festival with the aim of enhancing these internationally,” said Raj Basu, convenor of ACT. About 40 birds and butterfly experts from across India and abroad, and 100 destination stakeholders from Bengal will participate in the festival.