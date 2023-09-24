North Bengal: At least three killed due to lightning strikes

Siliguri: Incessant rainfall threw life out of gear in both the Hills and plains of North Bengal. Nearly three persons were struck by lightning and died. NH10 — the main thoroughfare connecting Sikkim to the plains of Siliguri — was closed down to vehicular traffic with a part caving in and traffic was diverted through alternate routes. Many areas on the plains were inundated owing to heavy rainfall.



Around 15m of the National Highway 10 to Sikkim caved in at around 7 am at Setijhora, 30 km from Siliguri. “Traffic has been stopped. If rains continue, this stretch cannot be restored before Tuesday,” stated an official of the NH10.

“Traffic has been diverted owing to this. Heavy vehicles to and fro will be allowed between 7 pm to 6 am through diversions,” stated Aparijita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

From Teesta to Siliguri, the diversion for light vehicles is via Kurseong, diversion via Sangsey to Lava is through Gorubathan and Coronation Bridge. For heavy vehicles from Sikkim to Siliguri Chitrey Fatak, Kalimpong town, Gorubathan Road, and Coronation bridge towards Siliguri.

Lightning killed two persons in South Dinajpur on Sunday. They were identified as Rakib Hussein (20) and Sohel Rana (19). According to a police source, they hailed from South Dinajpur’s Banshihari block.

“Lightning struck the two youths on Sunday morning when they were fishing in Tangan River. They were rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared the duo dead,” said the police source. A death was reported from Mokdampur Gram Panchayat of Chanchal-I block of Malda. Chowdhury, aged 36 years of Gouria village, was struck by lightning at 6 am on Sunday on his way to his farm. He died on the spot.

Malda district recorded 143.9 mm in 24 hours. Heaviest rainfall in the district was recorded in Gazole block at 278.6 mm. Instances of waterlogging in various blocks were also reported and pumps were used to drain out the water.

In the English Bazar area, many houses have been damaged by the rain. The district administration is in the process of compiling data for loss estimation. Waterlogging occurred in many wards of the English Bazar Municipality.

Several areas in the Jalpaiguri Municipality areas, including Aravind Nagar, Vivekananda Para, Newtown Para, Panda Para, and Mahamaya Para were flooded owing to incessant rains. Water levels have risen in several rivers, including the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Lis, and Ghis, due to rainfall in the Hills and Dooars.

Jalpaiguri received 112 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The Jalpaiguri District Flood Control has stated that the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers are being closely monitored. Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairman Papia Pal mentioned that given the forecast for heavy rains, municipal workers have been put on high alert.

In Cooch Behar city, many wards remained submerged. Farmers are facing difficulties as their cultivated lands have been flooded. The bus stand area of Cooch Behar city has also been affected, making it challenging for buses to operate. Cooch Behar recorded 112 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Alipurduar has experienced four consecutive days of rain with no reports of water logging incidents. Alipurduar received 74 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The IMD has issued a red alert for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar Districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours along with flash flood warnings.

Raiganj town also witnessed heavy rainfall resulting in water logging in all the 26 wards except Ward 5 and 2. Raiganj recorded 150 mm rainfall.